JD Vance’s negative remarks, alleging that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was a coward, reminds me of similar nasty feelings against us Vietnam-era vets.
We were welcomed into our New England chapter at first. But some combat vets proposed not allowing non-combat vets to join. Nearly all of their contemporaries rejected their obnoxious intent. But there is an accepted principle of military service which Vance either does not know or misunderstands; we do not criticize another vet’s service even if we think it was cushy.
In the military, enlisted members go where they are ordered and do their job as ordered. Period. One person’s service is no less valued than any other. The key is that they served.
Joseph Hachey
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.