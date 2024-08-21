The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is downplaying the risk to nearby drinking water wells after the accidental discharge of more than 1,000 gallons of firefighting foam containing toxic forever chemicals in Brunswick Monday.

Previous water testing conducted at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, which closed in 2011 and is now home to hundreds of residents and businesses, shows no definitive link between contamination at the renamed Brunswick Executive Airport and nearby wells, according to DEP.

“Many samples have been taken at this location over the past several years as part of the ongoing federal cleanup activities,” according to a DEP statement issued Wednesday. “This data does not definitively confirm a connection between the contaminated site and nearby private drinking water wells.”

But this data is a few years old, DEP acknowledges.

“In an abundance of caution, (DEP) is developing a sampling and analysis plan to take additional samples to determine whether any nearby wells have been impacted by this most recent spill,” DEP said in the statement, which was released in advance of a 3 p.m. press conference at the airport.

The DEP plans to ask some nearby residents for permission to test their private drinking water wells.

But the department will not be sampling every single well in the community, the agency said. Instead, it will take representative samples to understand if the chemicals have seeped into the groundwater, how they might be moving underground, and if more testing is required.

On Monday afternoon, four samples were collected to evaluate immediate impacts to the environment and understand the potential for impacts to groundwater. DEP has asked the contracted laboratories to expedite their analysis, which usually takes a month. The state hopes to get results by Friday.

The statement did not address public requests for the state to supply bottled water to nearby private drinking well users. The state does that for residents whose wells test above interim state drinking water limits for forever chemicals left by the state-licensed sludge-to-fertilizer agricultural program.

State and local officials have emphasized that the public water supply appears untouched by the spill.

The local water district has shut down a public water source near the site of Monday’s chemical spill and will not reopen it until continued tests show that forever chemicals have not exceeded regulatory limits. There is no evidence the spill has reached the closed well; it was closed as a precautionary measure.

“Homes and businesses served by the Brunswick-Topsham Water District can safely use the water,” said Lindsay Hammes, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “The BTWD is currently using unimpacted drinking water sources sufficiently distant from the foam discharge.”

The Brunswick-Topsham Water Department said it increased monitoring of its aquifer on Monday. General Manager Craig Douglas said that foam is unlikely to get into its water supply, but, in a worst case scenario, that it would detect contaminants long before they reached drinking water.

On Monday, more than a thousand gallons of firefighting foam containing forever chemicals, or PFAS, that are known to be harmful to human health were discharged from the malfunctioning fire suppression system inside Hangar 4 at the Brunswick Executive Airport.

The exact amount discharged continues to change: on Monday, the DEP said 1,600 gallons of foam were discharged, but in today’s statement, the agency said “1,450 gallons mixed with 50,000 gallons of AFFF (aqueous film-forming foam)” was accidentally released. No reason was given for the disparity.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are called forever chemicals because they can linger in the environment for decades. They are used to manufacture thousands of common household and industrial products resistant to heat, water and grease.

Forever chemicals can be found almost everywhere now, from Arctic polar bears to Maine dairy farmers.

Even trace amounts of some PFAS are considered a public health risk, according to federal regulators. High exposure over a long time can cause cancer. Exposure during critical life stages, such as in early childhood, can also cause life-changing harm.

For decades, military and civilian firefighters used special foam containing forever chemicals, or PFAS, to smother the intense flames caused by fuel fires. While manufacturers can no longer use two variants of the chemicals, large amounts of “legacy” PFAS-containing foam are still out there.

It is unclear what kind of foam was discharged Monday – the more dangerous legacy foam or the newer, less dangerous foam. David Page, a Bowdoin College chemistry professor and Brunswick’s representative on the board guiding the base cleanup, believes its the more dangerous kind.

In 2019, the Maine State Fire Marshal tried to inventory how much of the dangerous foam was being stored or even still used at Maine fire stations, fuel depots and airports, but the Maine Emergency Management Agency has so far ignored requests to release the results.

Firefighting foam has been building up in nearby Picnic Pond since Monday, sparking concerns that potentially harmful forever chemicals in the 1,600 gallons of AFFF – a foam used in fire suppression systems – will spread beyond Brunswick Landing.

Ed Friedman of Friends of Merrymeeting Bay, an organization that works to protect the large bay formed by the confluence of the Androscoggin and Kennebec rivers, said Tuesday that the organization has regularly tested around Brunswick Landing and noticed contamination issues for a while.

“This is just a (symptom) of poor management and a lot of PFAS on the base,” Friedman said. He said the recent spill at Brunswick Landing made the contamination issues of the former base “worse than ever.”

This story will be updated.

