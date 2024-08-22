An Old Orchard Beach man died Thursday after he lost control of his car and hit a telephone pole in Buxton.

Buxton police and fire departments responded to the crash early Thursday morning and found power lines across the road.

Gage Parsons, 28, was taken to Maine Medical Center after responders pulled him from his vehicle, Buxton police said. He died in the hospital from his injuries. Police said he had failed to turn the sharp corner at the intersection of Beech Plains Road and Boynton Road.

Another crash occurred while authorities responded to the scene, but it was unrelated to the initial crash, according to a press release from Buxton police, which said more information will be available as the investigation continues. Buxton Police Department leadership was not available to answer questions about the nature of the second crash or if any injuries occurred.

