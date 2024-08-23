Thank you for the front-page review of Rep. Jared Golden’s performance and philosophy as a representative in our Second District. I have admired this man from the onset of his election to the 2nd Maine Congressional District and I, living in Portland, cannot vote for him.

A while ago I chose to go to an afternoon event in Yarmouth to meet him. My first encounter with him was as I walking down a lengthy driveway to the home where the event was being held. A car stopped, the passenger side window came down, and a man asked if I’d like a lift. It was Jared Golden. The first impression I had of this man was “golden” and remains so today.

At the event, Jared never appeared to place himself above anyone who was there and his answers to questions were straightforward, articulate and honest. In my opinion, he absolutely hears what his constituency wants, representing them as honestly as possible. They couldn’t ask for anything more.

Bruce Erwin Johnson

Portland

