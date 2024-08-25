Our country has become bitterly divided and our politics have both driven and reflected that truth. I know I’m not alone in deeply regretting that reality and hoping to find common ground again.

It’s clear to me that the path back to that common ground is leadership based on shared values, not blind obedience to a party. Sen. King, or Angus as he prefers to be called, has been that leader throughout his nearly 30 years of independent public service, always willing to listen to all sides of an issue.

In my 25 years of economic development work in rural Maine, including as CEO of the Maine Winter Sports Center and Saddleback Mountain, Angus, first as our governor and now senator, has been a constant and valued source of advice and support with state or federal resources wherever possible.

Angus has a proven track record of working with integrity across party lines to find solutions to the pressing issues facing our state and our country. He has been a strong and effective advocate for affordable health care, quality education and economic development in Maine. He has also been a vocal supporter of protecting our environment for our children and their children.

In these uncertain times, we need leaders like Angus who are willing to put the needs of their constituents above political gamesmanship. Please join me in supporting Sen. Angus King for reelection. Together, we can ensure that Maine continues to have a strong, independent and effective advocate in the Senate.

Andy Shepard

Rangeley

