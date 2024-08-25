OXFORD — Farmington’s Jeff Taylor overtook DJ Shaw with about 17 laps and then held off Bubba Pollard to finally earn an Oxford 250 title on Sunday.

Taylor is a nine-time track champion, but the crown jewel of Oxford Plains Speedway had eluded him. Following a three-hour rain delay and several starts-and-stops after the race resumed, the 51st running of the Oxford 250 was Taylor’s day.

Pollard, the 2018 champion, took second, while Shaw placed third for the second consecutive year and the fourth time since 2016.

Fourteen-year-old Sylas Ripley came in fourth and Austin Teras was fifth.

Joey Doiron, who led most of the first half of the race, finished sixth.

Joey Doiron led much of the first half of the Oxford 250, which was stalled by a three-hour rain delay Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway.

The Berwick driver held the lead almost the entire way, overtaking pole winner Ryan Kuhn early and leading all the way through Lap 117, when the race was stopped at 6:52 p.m. because of rain that was accompanied by lightning.

The race resumed at 9:52 p.m., but the next 15 laps were marred by several crashes.

A caution followed soon after the restart on Lap 122, and after 10 minutes under the yellow flag, the action resumed again. Almost immediately after another restart, D.J. Shaw, who had been in third place, lost power, resulting in a multi-car pile-up that sent the race into another caution.

At press time, with 139 laps completed, Doiron was still in first, Garrett Hall was second, and Mike Hopkins, Derek Griffith and Garrett Lamb rounded out the top five.

Doiron made his move early, quickly maneuvering past Kuhn from the No. 2 position to take the lead. He lapped Rusty Poland on Lap 22 and then began overtaking the rest of the field, holding off Derek Griffith and Bubba Pollard through cautions on Lap 52, Lap 58, Lap 72 and Lap 75.

It’s the second consecutive year that inclement weather forced a significant delay. The start of last year’s race was delayed two hours. The Oxford 250 was postponed to another day three times in the race’s 51-year history: 1979, 1986, 2008.

This story will be updated.

