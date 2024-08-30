Recent letters published in the Press Herald question Rep. Jared Golden’s commitment to the Democratic Party. These letters represent either the naïve hand-wringing of liberal Democrats, or the cynical efforts of Republican dirty tricksters hoping to depress the Golden vote.

What are Democrat letter writers thinking? The Harris campaign is on the rise, but no sure thing. Trump may win. And the math of U.S. Senate races this year favors Republicans taking control there. Thus, regaining the U.S. House of Representatives, putting it back in Democrat hands, is critical. The House could be the only major check on a Trumpified Washington. Achieving that depends on retaining Jared Golden as the congressman from Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

No Democrat less independent, less centrist, less ornery would have a chance in the 2nd District. And Golden is the real deal. He is strong on reproductive choice. He is among the two or three most pro-labor members of Congress. Despite the political cost, Golden supports banning assault rifles (in contrast to our Democratic governor and Democratic state Legislature). He vigorously defended the outcome of the last presidential election. He voted twice to impeach Trump. He is strong on protecting Maine’s environment, and on addressing climate change. We need Jared Golden in the next Congress.

Golden is doing what he believes he needs to do to get reelected. I say, Godspeed. Democrats, cut the carping. Support an outstanding congressman.

David Chase

York

