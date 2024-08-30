Over the course of my career in telecommunications, I have personally witnessed the impact that high-speed, affordable, reliable broadband connection can have for people across Maine. It’s not just important for staying in touch with loved ones – it is essential for access to health care, education and economic opportunity.

That is why we are so fortunate to have Angus King representing Maine in the Senate. Sen. King, as the co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, was the key player in making sure that hundreds of millions of dollars were included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for broadband expansion specifically in Maine, writing key provisions of the bill and bringing people together to support it. It took relentless effort working across the aisle with Republican and Democratic lawmakers to get the provision included amongst so many competing priorities and partisan squabbles. Sen. King brought both parties together on broadband to Maine’s benefit.

Sen. King understands that our success as a rural state is tied to our ability to get online. As governor, Sen. King started a first-of-its-kind program to provide laptops to every child in Maine. He understood just how critical this connectivity would be to the education of our children and thus the future of our state. He hasn’t lost focus on finishing the job.

Sen. King delivers for Maine. Please join me this November in choosing Angus King for Senate.

Joshua Broder

Portland

