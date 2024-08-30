LISBON — An “accidental release” of arsenic Wednesday has prompted Lisbon officials to continue a do-not-drink order for all residents on town water, and the Lisbon Water Department was making bottled water available to residents, according to city officials and information in two Water Department Facebook posts Friday.

From 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. the Lisbon Emergency Response Team will be at the Lisbon Public Works Department, at 14 Capital Ave., giving out one case of water per household. People are asked to turn onto Capital Avenue from Route 196 where they will be directed to a loading area at the front of the building entrance. Residents are also encouraged to pick up water for those affected who do not have transportation.

“Our supply is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis,” according to a Water Department Facebook post. “… We will continue to seek additional resources to meet the need of our residents. We appreciate your patience.”

It is unclear exactly how many of the roughly 2,500 connections to the town’s public water system were possibly exposed to the arsenic contamination, according to interim Water Department General Manager Shellie Reynolds. The Water Department is expecting to get some water tests back Friday afternoon and will make more announcements at that time.

Reached Friday morning, Reynolds said she could release no additional information about the source of the arsenic or its spread in the system.

Some customers have been experiencing brown water issues going back several days and the town has flushed some lines to clear that up, but Reynolds could not confirm that the brown water is connected to the arsenic contamination as of Friday morning.

The Water Department is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to protect those who might have been exposed to high levels of arsenic and to determine when the water will be safe to consume again, according to a Facebook post on the Water Department’s page.

In the meantime, the Water Department is directing people not to consume the water at all. Boiling it will not make it safer, according to the Water Department’s Facebook post.

The water can be used to bathe, wash dishes or water the yard, according to the Facebook post. Residents should run their faucet if it is discolored until it becomes clear.

Arsenic exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach bleeding, brain swelling, fast or irregular heart rhythms, low blood pressure, unconsciousness or death if ingested in water or food, or absorbed through an open wound, according to the Water Department’s Facebook post.

People are encouraged to call poison control at 800-222-1222 if they have any concerns about arsenic exposure. The Water Department encouraged people to seek medical help if they develop any unusual signs or symptoms within 24 hours after consuming water containing high levels of arsenic .

