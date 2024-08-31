I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am. The Maine Public Utilities Commission’s latest decision to back Central Maine Power’s request for an exemption to review the new change of ownership is concerning.
Iberdrola’s argument is that an agreement was already authorized in 2008 and doesn’t need to be looked at again. That was more than 15 years ago. A lot has changed since then. The corporate structure is not the same as it was in 2008. So, why shouldn’t it be looked at with fresh eyes?
I think the MPUC should reconsider its opinion. It would be a disservice to Mainers and ratepayers to overlook something so critical to our society.
Disappointed.
Trevor Henry
Topsham
