I would like to thank Micayla Budd for stating the youth concerns and insights regarding the need for more supportive youth spaces in Biddeford (“Biddeford needs more supportive youth spaces,” Aug. 17). Our mission here at Apex Youth Connection (formerly the Community Bicycle Center) is empowering youth through hands-on skill building and outdoor adventure by fostering meaningful mentorships and creating an environment where every child feels safe, accepted and valued.

We are a youth-led model, where youth opinions guide our vision, mission and principles. We believe in: prioritizing healthy, hands-on, educational programming that meets the ever-changing needs of youth in the community; having fun and creating programs that youth enjoy; supporting and nurturing the passions of all participants; creating a safe environment for all youth. Everyone has a place here; valuing healthy mentorships between youth and caring adults; working together with the community and partnering with local organizations to establish well rounded programming; and connecting our participants with all generations of the community.

In conclusion, we wholeheartedly agree there is a need for the Biddeford community’s youth to have a safe “third space” to go after school to get their base needs met. In collaboration with partnering community organizations, we are looking at establishing a “Lights On Program” where youth will have a safe place to be well into the evening. We envision expanding this program to Saco and other surrounding communities.

Michael Chapman

Executive Director, Apex Youth Connection

Biddeford

