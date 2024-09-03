TOPSHAM – Doris Clara Dorman Bailey, 104, passed away on Aug. 29, 2024 after a brief illness.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1919 in Baltimore, Md., third daughter to Otto and Sophia Dorman. Doris graduated from Eastern High School at the age of 15 after skipping grades 3 and 6, never missing a day of school.

After graduation, she volunteered at John Hopkins Hospital and attended Baltimore Business College at night. She eventually became the private secretary to Dr. Harry Eagle, who, at that time, became famous for finding cures for Syphilis, Gonorrhea and Trypanosomiasis (Sleeping Sickness).

Doris was a member of Job’s Daughters, a branch of the Masons, and was an excellent seamstress. She loved to travel with her sisters, though the time they spent on their cruise ship caught in a hurricane coming back from Cuba was most memorable!

Doris also loved to dance to the big band sound. While at a dance one evening in Baltimore, Md., she met the love of her life, her soon-to-become husband, Fred. He came from Auburn and graduated first in his class from Bates College with a degree in chemistry followed by a year at Harvard. He was stationed at Aberdeen, Md. in bomb disposal. After marriage in 1942, Fred got a job as a chemist with Lever Bros, which sent them to Chicago, Ill., Melrose, Mass., and then Darien, Conn., where he commuted by train to New York City, N.Y. for 25 years.

They raised three lovely daughters, Susan, Barbara and Joyce, and spent time each summer at the family cottage on Orr’s Island.

While in Connecticut, Doris volunteered 20 consecutive years to the American Red Cross. She also worked as a church secretary first, then processed and cataloged new books and audio-visual materials for all of the school libraries in the Darien Public School System for many years.

Following Fred’s death in 1984, Doris rekindled her love to travel and travelled abroad to 27 countries on Collette Tours with her sister or a good friend. She also visited the U.S. National Parks and Hawaii twice. In 2005, she moved from Connecticut to The Highlands in Topsham to be closer to her three daughters who lived in the area.

Each December, Doris took great joy in lighting the pine tree in her front year with bright Christmas lights, to the delight of all, until it grew too tall for even a cherry-picker to reach! Doris was an avid bridge player, knitter and loved to create holiday ornaments. Even after moving into the “Lodge” in 2017, she continued crafting and playing bridge as often as she could. She would also complete the Times-Record crossword puzzles each evening. She took great delight in showing her friends and neighbors her decorated Christmas tree with over 300 handmade ornaments each year. Doris’ smile will be sorely missed.

A private family graveside service will occur at a future date.

