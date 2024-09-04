DEXTER – Lois Stover-Mandarelli, 88, passed away at her home on August 5, 2024. Born in Scarborough, the daughter of William “Wille” T. Stover and Rose L. Burton, Lois was born on Oct. 23, 1935. She attended the local Scarborough schools throughout her childhood.

﻿Lois loved the ocean and had a passion for travel, she loved adventures, whether vacationing around the country or starting up a new business venture even though she had several, she was always content if she was busy. Her last business venture, “The Talk of the Town” was at her home on Route #7 in Dexter. It was a secondhand shop where the locals and tourists would stop by to browse and chat. Lois enjoyed the company of her great grandchildren, they all enjoyed working together at the shop. One of her biggest passions was helping people, which she learned at a very young age from her dear Aunt Elsie, whom she adored. Along with her accomplishments in life, Lois was once presented with the Jefferson Award for the dedication to helping so many in the Greater Portland area.

﻿As a young girl growing up her Papa used to say to her “Loi may not do everything thing right, but she makes it come out right” and he would say, “Wherever she lays her head, she’s home” Lois loved her family so much, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She left a large impact on so many with her wisdom and hopeful words. Lastly, she lived her life by “treating people as you would want to be treated. In quotes of Lois “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” Lois was a firm believer in her faith of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Her best advice was “Give it to God, and keep your Faith”

﻿Lois was predeceased by her parents; her infant daughter Selena Ann Mandarelli; her loving brother Thomas L Stover Sr., her half-sisters Betty and Alice; her nephew Thomas Stover Jr; and two great-granddaughter’s, Jasmine Selene DiMattia, and Mia Marie Dorman.

﻿Lois is survived by her daughter Rose Bendixen, and partner David Simpson Jr. of Louisiana, her son John Mandarelli Jr. of Dexter; her granddaughter Lena Gustin and partner Robert King Jr. of Ripley, her granddaughter Simone Bendixen-DiMattia and partner Richard Brown of Dexter, her grandson Justin Damico of Florida; her great-granddaughter Medeau Gustin, and partner Sean Galligan Jr. of Dexter, her great-grandson Xavier DiMattia of Louisiana, her great granddaughter Alena-Rose Brown of Louisiana, her great-granddaughter Ellie Dorman of Ripley; her niece Patty-Ann Ames and her husband Dana Ames of Buxton, and her nephew Michael Stover and his wife Veronica Stover of Gorham.

﻿She is remembered by her Dear Friends, Ronald Bittner of California, Eric Gustin of Dexter, Cindy Walker of Dexter, Darcy Philbrook of Warren, Dave Kirshkaln of Dexter, Leandro Carrero “Lee” of Dexter, and several others of the Greater Portland, Scarborough, and Dexter community areas

﻿There will be a Potluck Celebration of Life for Lois on Sept. 14, 2024, at 125 Grove St. Dexter, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For those who wish to leave written condolences may do so at crosbyneal.com.

