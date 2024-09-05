Each year, Lincoln County Historical Association seeks to share stories of the people and places from the past in ways that are accessible and fun. The annual Preservation Party at the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden is one such opportunity in which the association celebrates the area’s roots while raising funds for education and for preservation of artifacts and buildings.

All are welcome to join the festivities Sunday, Sept. 8, for live music, a catered buffet dinner, an auction of cakes and intriguing experiences, and a raffle of valuable gift cards. Tickets are available online at lincolncountyhistory.org. Direct any questions to Shannon Gilmore, executive director, at lchamaine1954@gmail.com or 207-882-6817.

Copy the Story Link