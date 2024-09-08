As Mainers who have lived in Florida for the past 26 months, we still consider ourselves as Mainers, and we will always feel that way.
Good things about Florida are low taxes and warm weather. Bad things include a governor who says slavery had benefits and who bans books, the teaching of subjects like sociology and eliminates references to climate change in state policy. Summer here is too hot, but a good thing is that Florida Light & Power Co. bills are a lot less expensive than Central Maine Power’s.
Robert Mennealy
Lake Worth, Fla.
