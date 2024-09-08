Midcoast Wood Bank is hosting its first open house of the fall season at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 505 River Road, Topsham. The all-volunteer group will be discussing its wood bank and the new network of established and new “wood banks in a box.” There are 12 wood banks in Maine of various sizes and models. The network will provide the individual wood banks greater efficiencies, collaboration and scale. A benefit to those interested in starting a wood bank can take advantage of the wood bank in a box.

The Topsham Fire Department will be at the open house to help attendees understand wood heat safe practices. A chainsaw maintenance and safety clinic is planned.

Midcoast Wood Bank is in need of a new or slightly used dump trailer. In the meantime, the group is looking to borrow one (or a small dump truck) on Saturdays this fall. Lenders may provide their own driver if they wish. Midcoast Wood Bank will buy the fuel, and the group is insured. In addition, the wood bank is looking for a volunteer to lead its equipment maintenance and repair program (changing the oil, sharpening chains, etc.). If a repair is more serious, this person would make arrangements to get it repaired.

The wood bank is also looking for hardwood logs and firewood. Residents having trees cut or wanting to donate storm-damaged blow-downs can ask the arborist to deliver the hardwood to the wood bank; both the lender of the arborist will get a receipt for the donation.

