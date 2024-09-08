The University of Maine football team allowed three first-quarter touchdowns and fell behind by 35 points, losing to Montana State, 41-24, on Saturday night in Bozeman, Montana.

Scottre Humphrey rushed four times for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats (3-0). Adam Jones added 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass as well.

Carter Peevy completed 18 of 31 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the Black Bears (1-1). Montigo Moss had five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Declan McKevitt caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Tavion Banks rushed eight times for 74 yards, while Trevin Ewing added a 19-yard rushing touchdown for Maine.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles