The University of Maine football team allowed three first-quarter touchdowns and fell behind by 35 points, losing to Montana State, 41-24, on Saturday night in Bozeman, Montana.
Scottre Humphrey rushed four times for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats (3-0). Adam Jones added 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass as well.
Carter Peevy completed 18 of 31 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns for the Black Bears (1-1). Montigo Moss had five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Declan McKevitt caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Tavion Banks rushed eight times for 74 yards, while Trevin Ewing added a 19-yard rushing touchdown for Maine.
