FREEPORT—Nobody saw this coming.

Freeport’s field hockey team wanted to make a statement when it hosted York in an early-season battle Monday afternoon at the Joan Benoit Samuelson Track and Field.

Mission accomplished.

The reigning Class B champion Falcons know that everyone is gunning for them this year, including the Wildcats, the two-decades-long gold standard in the region.

But in the matter of just a few minutes, Freeport delivered a knockout blow and it’s safe to say that the reigning champs just might become repeat champions when all is said and done.

Just 54 seconds into the contest, senior captain Sophie Bradford scored to give the Falcons the only goal they would need. A mere 21 seconds later, junior Liza Flower doubled the lead. Then, midway through the opening stanza, junior standout Emily Groves rattled the cage to make it 3-0.

Advertisement

Early in the second quarter, sophomore Callie Bourgoin added to the advantage and after a scoreless third period, Groves, freshman Dailia McCarthy and junior Reed Proscia struck in the fourth and Freeport rolled to a 7-0 victory.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 on the young season and in the process, dropped the Wildcats to 1-1.

“York has a great program,” said Groves, the reigning all-state player, who has four goals already this season. “I think we just came out with a huge spark. We wanted to come out and pump some goals in quick and that’s what we did.”

The team everyone’s chasing

For most of the 21st Century, York was the squad everyone measured itself against and tried to catch, but almost always came up short.

Freeport finally solved the Wildcats with an epic victory in the 2022 Class B South Final and while the Falcons fell by a goal to Lawrence in the state game, they were on the verge of making history.

Advertisement

And a year ago, Freeport did exactly that, first surviving rival Yarmouth in an unforgettable double-overtime thriller in the regional final before blanking Cony, 2-0, to win Class B and with it, the program’s initial championship trophy.

With almost everyone back, the Falcons face high expectations and they’re ready for them, as illustrated in last week’s opener at Yarmouth, when Freeport dug out of an early hole and prevailed, 2-1.

York was beaten in last year’s semifinals by Yarmouth and looks to return to prominence this season. The Wildcats opened by blanking Poland, 5-0.

Last season, the teams split, as the Falcons won at York (3-0) before the Wildcats came to Freeport and prevailed, 2-1.

Monday, on a beautiful late-summer afternoon (sunny and 72 degrees), the Falcons managed to defeat their one-time nemesis for the fourth time in the teams’ last five meetings.

By jumping on York from the get-go.

Advertisement

Freeport got the ball into York’s zone quickly and 54 seconds in, out of a scrum, senior captain Anna Maschino fed Bradford to set the tone.

The Falcons then raced down and with 13:45 to go in the first quarter, Flower weaved through the defense and fired a shot past Wildcats sophomore goalie Sarah Orso and into the cage to make it 2-0.

Freeport didn’t relent, as it didn’t allow York to entertain any comeback hopes, going up by three with 7:20 on the first period clock, as Groves raced in and fired a shot that Orso got a piece of, but couldn’t keep from going across the line.

“Coach (Marcia Wood) said before the game that she wanted us to score in the first quarter,” said Groves. “We didn’t expect the first minute. Once we started going, we couldn’t stop. I just dribbled up and shot and luckily, it went through the goalie’s legs. That was really exciting.”

“I think we were excited because it’s our home opener,” said senior captain and defensive standout Sydney Gelhar. “It shows our team was ready to play and that we enjoying playing and we’re going to come out strong.”

“I’m in shock,” Wood added. “I was not expecting that. Yarmouth was a tough opener, intense. It was huge to win it. This (effort) was 5,000 times better than Yarmouth.”

Advertisement

After Orso denied Groves, Flower, junior Abby Cormier and Groves again, the Falcons took a 3-0 lead to the second period.

There, York managed its first shot, which was saved by Freeport junior goalie Maddie Kryzak, and earned its first penalty corner, but couldn’t cut into the deficit.

Then, with 11:20 on the first half clock, after sophomore Lydia Porter had a shot saved by Orso, Bourgoin tucked home the rebound and the Falcons were in front, 4-0, at the half.

Freeport couldn’t add to its lead in the third quarter, as both Groves and Maschino missed wide, Proscia was denied by Orso and Flower missed just wide.

Thirty-nine seconds into the fourth period, Groves scored for the second time, off a nice feed from McCarthy.

“Dailia had an amazing hit,” said Groves. “I wouldn’t have been able to get that shot off without her. As soon as I saw the ball, I turned around. I wasn’t really trying to shoot it, but it went in.”

Advertisement

“(Emily) carries the ball up the field, gets it back, challenges on free hits,” Wood said. “She was the goal-scorer as a freshman, but she does so much more now and is still scoring goals.”

With 3:12 to play, McCarthy scored her first varsity goal, on a powerful backhanded shot, to induce a mercy rule running clock.

Then, with just 15.7 seconds remaining, Proscia scored unassisted to bring the curtain down on the 7-0 victory.

“It’s the coolest feeling ever to know that teams are coming and want to bring their ‘A’ game against us,” said Gelhar. “Teams want to beat us so bad. It’s so fun to know we’ll see everyone’s best game. Sometimes I wake up and I’m shocked how far we’ve come. When I was a freshman, we had a great team, that was a great season, but I can’t believe what we’ve done. It’s been amazing to see.”

“The juniors have two more years of having a big target on their backs,” Wood said. “Teams will celebrate like crazy when they score on us. The girls aren’t fazed. They’ve just been playing well.”

Wood made a point of praising her captains.

Advertisement

“Syd brings the intensity, Anna is a calm, composed forward and Sophie is a speedy little wing who has been playing awesome,” Wood said.

Six different Falcons found the cage.

“It teams want to come after one of us, we have others who can step up,” said Groves. “It’s a whole team effort.”

“We’ve been pushing getting more scorers this year,” said Wood. “Yarmouth tried to double team Emily, but I know have a lot of other people who can score goals.”

Freeport enjoyed a 15-1 shots advantage, had a 6-2 edge on corners and got one save from Kryzak.

Making the lopsided victory even more impressive is the fact the Falcons were playing without junior Lizalyn Boudreau, an all-stat player in 2023 and one of the state’s elite midfielders (Boudreau was out sick).

Advertisement

“I don’t know if you noticed that someone was missing,” Wood said. “I’ve been rotating my middies because they’re so good. Today, I told them they’re all starting. Abby played in the middle and was phenomenal. They all stepped up. The passing was beautiful.”

Orso saved eight shots for York.

“We won’t count York out because (Barb Marois) does wonderful work with them,” Wood said. “They have a lot of freshmen. Give her this year and next year and they’ll be back to the York we remember.”

Just getting going

York is back in action Saturday when Lake Region pays a visit.

Freeport travels to Poland Thursday, then welcomes Brunswick for an interclass showdown Saturday.

Advertisement

The Falcons aren’t going to rest on their laurels, knowing that what happens in September isn’t as important as being at their best in November.

“I think we can always improve,” said Gelhar. “We really love each other. As long as that continues, I see us doing very well.”

“Chemistry and bonding is a big part of our team,” Groves said. “We excel on the field because of the chemistry and bond we have.”

“I want us to play every game like this,” Wood added.” I’m challenging them to up their game each time. I want us to take it to the next level.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link