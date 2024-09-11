Gwen Walz, wife of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, will visit Bangor and Portland Friday as the Harris-Walz campaign looks to drive enthusiasm in the final two months before the election.

Walz will attend grassroots campaign events to meet with volunteers and voters in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in Bangor, according to the Maine Harris-Walz campaign.

She will also rally voters at a Portland campaign event.

The visit comes on the heels of the first presidential debate, held in Philadelphia Tuesday, between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

The Harris campaign had previously announced that following the debate it would be launching a New Way Forward Tour to mobilize support and reach voters in the closing weeks before the election.

Harris and Tim Walz are embarking on a swing across battleground states between Thursday and Sunday. The vice president will be visiting North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and Tim Walz will be in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who has visited Maine twice since his wife became the Democratic nominee, will be in Nevada, Arizona and Florida. In addition to Maine, Gwen Walz is expected in Georgia and New Hampshire.

