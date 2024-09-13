Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority (MRRA) said that a fire suppression system shut down is not possible after a delegation called for the group to do so after a 2023 inspection report that showed deficiencies in a fire suppression system that malfunction, spilling over 51,000 gallons of toxic firefighting foam in August.

After a tense Thursday press conference where local leaders called for a the resignation of MRRA Director Kristine Logan and the shutdown Brunswick Executive Airport fire suppression systems, MRRA Board Chair Herman “Nick” Nichols said that the fire suppression system shutdowns are neither “legal nor possible.” The Brunswick Fire Department said that a system is required in hangars, but can be modified based on how the aircraft is stored inside.

“It’s unfortunate that legislators appear focused on making fundamental changes to the foundational structure of MRRA rather than on the issue at hand,” Nichols wrote, also noting that suppression system shutdown would have an economic impact on aviation tenants. “The truth is, MRRA has been relentless in addressing the deficiencies identified in the report even though there is no indication that these deficiencies led to the accidental spill.”

Nichols said that MRRA — a quasi-state agency created by the Legislature to manage the redevelopment of the 3,100-acre former Navy air base — has been looking for ways to remove AFFF from the Landing and replace it with safer alternatives, adding that MRRA would hope that legislators can commit to being a part of that process.

Sen. Mattie Daughtry, who was among a handful of local leaders who expressed outrage at learning of the flawed 2023 inspection report weeks after the spill, said that she and other are working to address concerns of legality in the demand. She also said that Brunswick representatives will be working to advocate for other systems to be used on the state level. “We don’t want to hurt any of the businesses or jobs that are there, but we also want to make sure the people who are working in these spaces are safe,” Daughtry said.

Deputy Chief Josh Shean said that a fire suppression system is required inside the hangars at the airport because of the buildings’ size and classification under the state’s fire code. While changes can be made to the system — such as adopting a defueling process before storing aircraft in hangars — Shean said that the current use for fueled aircraft storage means a fire suppression is required.

The only other option would be to switch to alternative foams such as Fluorine-Free Foam (known as F3), though Shean said this can be a complicated undertaking.

“It’d be like switching between gas and diesel in a vehicle,” Shean said. “You can’t just switch the fuel that’s going into it, you have to change, a lot of times, the piping and the proportioners and everything else that’s in the system.”

The Brunswick Fire Department noted that is was not aware of last year’s inspection report and that businesses are not obligated to submit reports — clean or not — to the fire department. He added that inspections for fire systems in Brunswick buildings are contracted out to third parties. Even the Fire Department has an outside company responsible for doing inspections and maintenance.

“It’s mostly up to the individual property owners to comply with those requirements,” Shean said. “And if some other event brings us in or we are made aware of discrepancies with that, then that’s when we step into an enforcement role for bringing those systems into compliance.”

Shean said that when the Fire Department responded to the spill on Aug. 19, the personnel who showed up were focused on shutting down the fire suppression system as opposed to looking out for code violations. There were no clear code issues reported to him from that call, he said.

When learning of inspection issues, Shean said that the Fire Department first ensures that entities are taking corrective action to get back into compliance. If corrective action is not taken, the Fire Prevention Office issues a violation. Shean said at this time MRRA’s move to defuel aircraft before storing them in Hangar 4 counts as corrective action.

The debate on fire suppression system codes comes at the heels of demands for Logan’s immediate resignation. Daughtry said that she and Ankeles met with Logan Friday morning, though not much changed after the meeting.

“We did feel, in light of what came out from the article, that there was a break down in communication and it really hurt our trust levels,” Daughtry said of the topics discussed at the Friday morning gathering. “And we also said that, regardless of all of that, that we’re going to keep working on this and try to make sure that our town and everyone has what we need to move forward through this safely.” Daughtry added that there was no commitment from Logan to resign and, based on comments and concerns from her constituents, there still seems to be a lack of acknowledgement, understanding and empathetic response from MRRA to the community.

Nichols, who is a retired Navy Captain that often flew out of the base (known as BNAS), said that he is “110% behind [Logan] and her MRRA team,” and that her leadership is necessary for MRRA to meet goals set by the Town of Brunswick’s re-use plan for Brunswick Landing. “As a retired Navy Captain who flew out of BNAS, as a member of three squadrons and [as] the Commanding Officer of two reserve units, I remain committed to the re-development efforts that contribute greatly to the town of Brunswick and the Midcoast Maine region,” Nichols said.

Logan declined to comment on calls for her resignation on Thursday. Daughtry said on Friday that whether Logan resigns or not, she and her colleagues will launch a thorough, state investigation.

Copy the Story Link