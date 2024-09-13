I’m voting for Cheryl Golek for the Maine House of Representatives. She excels at this important job and represents us well.

Cheryl Golek has personally experienced challenges many Mainers face. She knows how critical it is to have a representative committed to improving lives for those who struggle. And because any one of us can face crises at any time, we need the legislator we know will represent us all.

Cheryl has proven that she does the work, knows how to navigate the legislative system, listens and takes action. When I served in the Maine House, we worked together to pass school bus safety legislation. As our representative, Cheryl has gone on to improve safety even further.

Please join me in making sure Cheryl can continue the work she’s started by electing her to another term in the Maine Legislature.

Jay McCreight

Former State Representative

Harpswell

Copy the Story Link