Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, declared in a campaign ad that he will “work with Trump” to secure a new VA hospital and other resources that our veterans deserve. Does Rep. Golden really think he can influence a guy whose record on supporting our troops, especially those physically and emotionally injured, smacks of disrespect for all who’ve fought for our country?

In 2016, the former president insulted a Gold Star family because they spoke out against him at the Democratic National Convention. Their son had given his life for the U.S. in Iraq. Trump wasn’t happy in 2019 either when Gen. Mark Milley chose veteran Luis Avila to sing “God Bless America” during his welcoming ceremony as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Avila had lost a leg, suffered brain damage, two heart attacks and two strokes over a course of five combat tours. In 2020, Trump reportedly canceled a visit to France’s Aisne-Marne American Military Cemetery, stating that he didn’t want to visit a place “filled with losers.” It rained that day and the most important item on his mind was how his drenched hair would look.

The effects on our military men and women of the sacrifices they made are real and lasting. Trump’s dedication and care for them as commander-in-chief is as phony as a three-dollar bill. I hope Jared Golden will reconsider his choice and support the candidate for president who will rightfully honor those who serve.

Linda Posson

South Berwick

