Perhaps the greatest gift President Lincoln bestowed on this nation was a blueprint for a new paradigm in leadership. He surrounded himself with a “team of rivals.” This election cycle may be the perfect moment to step into his shoes and shoulder that mantle of inspired leadership.

I humbly suggest a Harris-Trump presidency, speaking with one voice, creating and building new solutions crafted by and from the sensibilities of the entire nation. Let us assume the election is decided with these four candidates as the winners and commence the study of listening to the other. Send all off for a three-month wilderness retreat, sequestered and challenged to learn to listen with their hearts, to come trust one another, to come to understand the necessity of the other. Offered for the consideration of all.

Laurie Simpson

Woolwich

