Perhaps the greatest gift President Lincoln bestowed on this nation was a blueprint for a new paradigm in leadership. He surrounded himself with a “team of rivals.” This election cycle may be the perfect moment to step into his shoes and shoulder that mantle of inspired leadership.
I humbly suggest a Harris-Trump presidency, speaking with one voice, creating and building new solutions crafted by and from the sensibilities of the entire nation. Let us assume the election is decided with these four candidates as the winners and commence the study of listening to the other. Send all off for a three-month wilderness retreat, sequestered and challenged to learn to listen with their hearts, to come trust one another, to come to understand the necessity of the other. Offered for the consideration of all.
Laurie Simpson
Woolwich
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.