Caravan Artist Market is returning to Bath for its sixth market in Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 (rain date Oct. 13). There will be another makers market setting up the same day in front of the Custom House on Front Street, making Bath quite the craft stop.

Caravan has been popping up since 2020, born out of necessity and out of the fire of the pandemic, the group said in a prepared release. From painters, photographers, potters, printmakers, illustrators, holistic skin care, candles, leather, glass, wood artists, to seamstresses, confections, toy makers and upcyclers, the lineup is always evolving, with a focus on quality and uniqueness.

Food vendors at the artist market will include Schutty’s Seafood from West Bath, Reverie Coffee house from Brunswick and Bath, Winter Hill Farm from Freeport, and Downtown Charcuterie from Brewer.

Caravan Artist Market is run by Nikki Pilgrim.

“I am a one woman show that organizes all of Caravan’s events,” Pilgrim wrote in an email. “[A]s a feverishly working Maine artist, I wanted to create a platform to share my work but also one that lifts up my fellow artists [and] friends.”

Visit nikkipilgrim.com/caravan for a full list of makers, artists and vendors.

