DURHAM – Kenneth, 94, passed away peacefully on Sept 28, 2024.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1930 in Durham, the son of Arthur Wedgewood and Mildred Hanscom Crosman Merrill. He was educated in Durham schools, Lisbon Falls High School, U.S. Navy, Ford Motor, CVTI Pilot Study, UM of Augusta for a real estate license.

He joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Florida, California, Hawaii and Japan. He was First Class Engineman in reserves at South Portland on the U.S. Tills.

He worked in several garages: Lisbon Falls as a Mechanic, Savell Farm Equipment, Casco Bay Ford as service manager, Ace Oil Co., Jose Motors, Bailey Auto, carpenter with his family, later repairing, building and restoring camps and homes.

He loved to hunt, snowmobile, waterski, play horseshoes and enjoy his campfire by the lake. He was active in the Freeport, Richmond, Readfield and Fayette Snowmobile Clubs.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Clifton; son, Kenneth Dale; nephew, Clifton James II; and son-in-law, Michael.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laura Dodge Merrill; son, Gregory (Carol), daughters Julie (Jon) and Crystal; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; brothers- and sisters-in-law; many cousins.

Graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls on October 19 at 10:30 a.m. Reception follows at Lisbon Falls Baptist Church Gym.

