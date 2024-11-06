Wayne Farrin (D) won a tight race to represent the Wiscasset area in the Maine House of Representatives in Tuesday’s election.

Farrin edged out Republican candidate Ed Polewarczyk by a vote of 3,041 to 2,880 to take the House District 47 seat, according to unofficial election results. That district includes Wiscasset, Alna, Jefferson and Whitefield.

Farrin, who has lived in Jefferson his entire adult life, said he ran to reduce housing costs, increase housing availability, lower prescription drug prices, and improve road and bridge safety.

Assuming office in December, he plans to serve on the state housing committee and work with the Department of Transportation to get the necessary funding for area infrastructure projects.

Early Wednesday morning Wiscasset Town Clerk Linda Perry said that 2,238 town residents voted, 968 by absentee ballot, purportedly double the average amount.

Wiscasset was the only town in the district where Polewarcyzk had the lead. However, this advantage wasn’t enough to tip the scales.

“Before polls opened, there was a line out the door,” said Perry. “I’ve never seen participation or energy like this year’s voters.”

This story will be updated.

