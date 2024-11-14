Toy Box sign-ups,

volunteers sought

Buxton Toy Box applications are now available at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

The Toy Box collects gifts from donors and gives them to the town’s children. Pick up an application and schedule an appointment on one of the following dates: Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon; and Monday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Krystal Dyer at 929-5191, ext. 1135. For application questions, contact Jane Wendelken, 929-4087.

The Toy Box program is seeking volunteers, and those interested should contact 807-8816 or email penhome@roadrunner.com.

Free 55-plus

Thanksgiving

Buxton Recreation Department is hosting a free, traditional turkey dinner for ages 55 and up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Town Hall. There are a limited number of seats, so make a reservation by calling the Recreation Department at 929-8381.

