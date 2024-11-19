Theda Lyden, farm director of Growing to Give, set down her garden fork and bucket to sit at the picnic table by the greenhouse. As the sun broke through the morning clouds, Lindsay Wasko hurriedly harvested a carrot, trimming away its leafy top and shaking off some dirt before joining her.

The women sitting across from each other represent the past and future of the organization.

Wasko was not picking greens for herself but for the nonprofit, dedicated to providing meals to those in need while working to dismantle the systems that have historically exploited workers and the environment.

Recently, the group has attracted attention for its commitment to regenerative agriculture and its role in combatting food insecurity. This August, it exceeded over 100,000 pounds of donated produce — nearly 83,333 meals.

Lyden, who co-founded the group in 2017, admitted that she hadn’t anticipated the extent of its growth.

In less than a decade, the organization at Scatter Good Farm has grown and distributed 86 varieties of vegetables across seven counties, all while using climate-friendly farming methods and supporting vulnerable communities.

With two grandchildren and new hobbies demanding her attention, Lyden has decided to pass the torch to Wasko.

Passing the torch

“Creating a sense of community has been more rewarding than growing food,” Lyden said, reflecting on her eight-year tenure. “It’s a beautiful place that attracts many people. I often tell newcomers not to worry about being judged. We all make mistakes; that’s part of the process.”

Genevieve Davis, the farm coordinator, will be leaving for college. Starting next spring, Gasko will take over operations while Lyden will remain a mentor to help ease the transition.

“This farm was built on the school of hard knocks,” Lyden said. “I never went to school to be a farmer, so getting here has taken a lot of research and trial and error. I’m excited to bring in Lindsay’s expertise.”

Whether it’s a chilly morning or a sultry summer afternoon, Lyden said she often felt she had the “dream job” surrounded by a passionate and well-meaning team. When Wasko referred to the role that way during the interview process, she realized it was meant for her.

Although Wasko’s application was submitted after the position had closed, she managed to secure the job, which some might attribute to fate or her qualifications. With 15 years of experience in the agricultural sector, she is an expert in no-till techniques, having worked on five organic farms.

The future of Growing to Give

This will be Wasko’s first solo management role, but she is up for the challenge and confident that her training at for-profit farms will help her enhance efficiency.

“I’ve tried desk jobs,” Wasko said. “But I’m like a plant — I need sunshine and my hands in the dirt.”

Wasko had been searching for a community-focused position for quite some time. When she first visited the farm, she saw that Lyden didn’t “run a tight ship.” Instead, she asked the volunteers where they felt most inspired to contribute and assigned them tasks accordingly.

“People feel a sense of autonomy when they aren’t micromanaged,” Wasko said. “Leading a team that empowers others is genuinely inspiring.”

Wasko acknowledged the potential for growth by collaborating with more nonprofits and integrating additional plots. However, she aims to take a slow approach, focusing on building connections with the team to continue Lyden’s legacy.

Volunteers can expect many familiar activities, including continued potlucks and dinners, a tradition that Wasko intends to maintain.

“I’m cautious about coming in with a plan,” Wasko said. “My main focus is settling in, appreciating what already exists and responding to opportunities as they arise.”

Farmer turned artist

In this next chapter, Lyden will embrace her passion for art — something she has longed to pursue but always felt was hindered by life’s demands.

“I’ve been exploring new techniques, like collage, and it’s been wonderful,” Lyden said. “Some days surpass my expectations, and others, I just learn.”

Like Lyden, Gallit Cavendish, an artist based in Bowdoinham, initially believed that cooking was her only creative outlet until she discovered pottery, fiber arts, painting and sewing. The two quickly became friends and are hosting a collaborative art show at Cavendish’s studio at 22 Main St. in Topsham. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15. If needed, the snow date is set for Feb. 22.

“I’m leaving with a deep sense of being loved,” Lyden said. “The farm is in great hands.”

To learn more about Growing to Give and how you can support its mission, visit growingtogive.farm or email info@growingtogive.farm.

