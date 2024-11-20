Are people aware that of the 10% of the U.S. population who believe they are allergic to penicillin fewer than 1% actually are? In Maine, that translates to approximately 140,000 people believing they are allergic to penicillin while less than 1,400 will have a qualifying allergic reaction.

Another myth that continues to circulate is that a person identified as allergic to penicillin must avoid it, and any other antibiotics similar to penicillin, for the rest of their life. This is simply not true for most people. Approximately 80% of individuals who have a proven allergic reaction to penicillin will lose their sensitivity after 10 years.

Why is this important? Penicillin is an older antibiotic, which contributes to it being more economical, and it is still the drug of choice for certain diseases. People who are labeled with a penicillin allergy will be treated with newer, more expensive medicines that may not be the first choice for their disease. Some of these newer drugs are also considered “broad-spectrum antibiotics,” which can lead to an increased risk for antibiotic resistance and possibly an increased risk for adverse drug events like Clostridioides difficile infection.

Everyone diagnosed with a penicillin allergy should ask their provider if their previous reaction represents a true allergy, and if they offer any allergy de-labeling services at their practice. Removing allergy labels from a medical record will save money, promote good antibiotic use, decrease the risk of antibiotic resistance and possibly decrease an individual’s risk of suffering from an adverse drug event.

Allison Burden

Bradford

