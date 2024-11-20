Sen. Susan Collins spoke at my graduation from Bowdoin College 10 years ago. She said: “Maine is a place of courage.”

As examples of Mainer courage, Sen. Collins cited Sen. Margaret Chase Smith taking a stand against McCarthyism with her “Declaration of Conscience” and Congressman Bill Cohen voting to impeach a president of his own party. I hope she displays similar courage in helping to block Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

As a doctor, I was a firsthand witness to the devastation caused by COVID-19. I saw the heartbreaking toll on families who lost their loved ones. COVID-19 vaccinations turned the tide on this public health crisis and are estimated to have saved over 14 million lives in a single year. Meanwhile, RFK Jr. tweeted: “COVID shots are a crime against humanity.”

This is just one of many instances when RFK Jr. spread harmful misinformation about vaccines. In 2019, he was a distinguished guest in Samoa. Instead of promoting the health and safety of vaccination, he met with anti-vaccine activists. A few months after this visit, a measles outbreak in Samoa killed 83 people. Of course, he didn’t directly cause these deaths, but he certainly didn’t help by validating false information.

Again, this is just one of many instances of RFK Jr. directly counteracting public health efforts. Sen. Collins should promote the safety of all Americans by rejecting RFK Jr. as our leader on health.

Susanna Howard

Philadelphia, Pa.

Copy the Story Link