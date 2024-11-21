The presidential election is over and Trump is announcing choices for his cabinet and other high administration positions. To those of us who clearly remember his previous time in office, his selections are not surprising. They include a reported sex offender and drug abuser for attorney general (Matt Gaetz); a director of national intelligence who, based on past performance, is unlikely to to qualify for a security clearance (Tulsi Gabbard); and, for secretary of defense (Pete Hegseth), a man who is accused of sexual assault, of being a white supremacist and supporting war criminals.

And, if those are not bizarre enough, in charge of the nation’s health system, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a man who opposes vaccines, has weird ideas about nutrition and decries other interventions that have saved millions of lives. There is more yet to be revealed.

According to the Constitution, all these people, and more, are to appear before the U.S. Senate for conformation. Trump wants to do away with that pesky detail and simply appoint whomever he wants.

Where is our senior senator, Susan Collins? She can remain Trump’s willing enabler, or she can have a much needed Margaret Chase Smith epiphany and demand the Senate perform its constitutional function by holding open, serious hearings on Trump nominees. Based on prior performance, I doubt the latter will happen.

Len Freeman

Falmouth

