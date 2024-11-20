At-Large Board Member Sarah Lentz will continue to chair the Portland Public Schools Board of Education, pending a formal vote at the next board meeting.

District 5 Member Sarah Brydon nominated Lentz to keep the role at the board’s Tuesday night meeting. She has held the position since 2022. Incoming board members Maya Lena and Abdulkadir Ali were present for the vote.

“I am continually impressed with the leadership skills and abilities of Chair Lentz, and I think that her continued leadership is what the Board of Education needs to do the best work that we can for the students of Portland as we continue to rebuild systems and trust throughout the district,” Brydon said.

Related Sarah Lentz will replace Emily Figdor to chair Portland school board

Lentz noted that it is not customary for an individual to chair the board for more than two years at a time, but amid a district leadership change and the rollout of a new strategic plan, she said she would accept the nomination to keep the role.

“Over the course of the last two years, I’ve spoken with the board about the hierarchical nature of the system that we are a part of, and that each of us has to engage fully to move from a triangle, with one or two leading at the top, to a circle of people leading together,” Lentz said. “I invite each board member, returning and new, to step into their leadership this year, to continue to push our board and this district to be the best that it can be.”

At-Large Board Member Usira Ali also nominated sitting Vice Chair Abusana “Micky” Bondo to continue in her role.

The board voted unanimously in nonbinding straw polls to nominate Lentz and Bondo to the positions. A formal vote will take place at the board’s next meeting on Dec. 3, where the new members will also be sworn in.

Copy the Story Link