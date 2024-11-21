Freeport Town Council elected a new leader this week and welcomed aboard a new councilor
At-Large Councilor Joanna Benoit was elected chairperson of the Council on Wednesday, with District 2 Councilor Eric Smith elected to serve as vice-chair. On the same day, the Council swore in the newly elected and reelected members — William “Steve” Brown and Henry “Chip” Lawrence, respectively.
“I am honored and excited to serve as Town Council Chair this coming year,” Benoit said. “The town, as a whole, has worked hard to align our goals and vision for the future, and I believe that 2025 will be the year we see key initiatives come to fruition. As Chair, I am committed to fostering an environment where open dialogue, collaboration, and respect are at the forefront of our work together.”
Benoit replaces At-Large Councilor John Egan, who previously served as chair and remains on the Council.
Amid the leadership shakeup, new-comer Brown swore in on the same day for the at-large seat vacated by Darrel Fournier. Brown beat opponent Jacqueline A. Soley for the seat in a 2904-2026 vote on Election Day.
District 4 Councilor Lawrence also swore in for another term. He ran an uncontested reelection campaign.
