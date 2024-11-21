Joanna Benoit. Courtesy photo

Freeport Town Council elected a new leader this week and welcomed aboard a new councilor

At-Large Councilor Joanna Benoit was elected chairperson of the Council on Wednesday, with District 2 Councilor Eric Smith elected to serve as vice-chair. On the same day, the Council swore in the newly elected and reelected members — William “Steve” Brown and Henry “Chip” Lawrence, respectively.

“I am honored and excited to serve as Town Council Chair this coming year,” Benoit said. “The town, as a whole, has worked hard to align our goals and vision for the future, and I believe that 2025 will be the year we see key initiatives come to fruition. As Chair, I am committed to fostering an environment where open dialogue, collaboration, and respect are at the forefront of our work together.”

Benoit replaces At-Large Councilor John Egan, who previously served as chair and remains on the Council.

William “Steve” Brown swearing in on Nov. 20, 2024. Courtesy of the Town of Freeport

Amid the leadership shakeup, new-comer Brown swore in on the same day for the at-large seat vacated by Darrel Fournier. Brown beat opponent Jacqueline A. Soley for the seat in a 2904-2026 vote on Election Day.

District 4 Councilor Lawrence also swore in for another term. He ran an uncontested reelection campaign.

