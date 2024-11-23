More than 4 million Americans currently hold a security clearance. Every one of them had a background check that was conducted by the FBI. During my 30 years of federal government service, I also held a security clearance, so I’m familiar with background checks, with the procedures for handling classified information, and with the importance of both.

Government information is classified when its release might enable foreign adversaries to harm the United States. Government employees are granted a security clearance when a thorough background check determines that they can be trusted to protect classified information.

It’s unthinkable that any U.S. government employee would be allowed to access classified information without having been through an FBI background check. And, it is beyond unthinkable – it is alarming – that anyone at the Cabinet secretary level would be allowed to hold their position without that same thorough FBI background check.

An FBI background check is not optional. Every employee who is entrusted with classified information is required to have one.

To treat the employee background check as unimportant is to treat the United States as unimportant.

William Middleton

Portland

