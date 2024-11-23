As a 91-year-old homeless veteran living at the Bread of Life Ministries veterans homeless shelter at Augusta, I’d like to say a word or two concerning the “Homeless Veterans Mobile Stand Down” that was held Oct. 30 at Mill Park in Augusta.

On behalf of my homeless brothers, and the staff of Bread of Life, I want to thank all of the people and the organizers who served hundreds of us with friendship, compassion, and fitted all of us with winter clothing. Also, I thank the people who fed us on that cold day.

There are were too many supporters to list, but I thank all of them for helping us homeless veterans. They made our Christmas come early this year. May God bless them for their caring and dedication.

Frank Slason

Augusta

