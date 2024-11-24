President-elect Trump has made known his intent to carry out mass deportation once in office. Is there a need? None I know of. It appears as straight racism and hatred to me.

If such a need exists, Trump should do the country the honor of sending his plan to Congress where it can be properly considered. The bill might be called “The Mass Deportation Act of 2025.” The Maine delegation should call for the drafting of such a bill and for congressional action.

In the absence of congressional attention, such a program is likely to be done terrifyingly well in darkness. If we knew the stark details, we might decide to say “no” and do otherwise.

Will Callender

South Portland

