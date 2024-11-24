So, a former lawyer from Maine thinks we’re a bunch of hicks who try to subvert democracy (“Letter: Maine’s laughable attempts to ‘save’ democracy,” Nov. 15). It’s what we do when faced with a candidate who promises to fight the enemy within (i.e., Democrats).

There’s never been a time when filling a cabinet created so many bad reactions. It’s normal to push back against a bitter former president with a grudge list.

In order to keep her sanity, I highly recommend that she stay away permanently.

Tom Cross

Gorham

Copy the Story Link