So, a former lawyer from Maine thinks we’re a bunch of hicks who try to subvert democracy (“Letter: Maine’s laughable attempts to ‘save’ democracy,” Nov. 15). It’s what we do when faced with a candidate who promises to fight the enemy within (i.e., Democrats).
There’s never been a time when filling a cabinet created so many bad reactions. It’s normal to push back against a bitter former president with a grudge list.
In order to keep her sanity, I highly recommend that she stay away permanently.
Tom Cross
Gorham
