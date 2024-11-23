On the morning of Nov. 9 at Fort Foster in Kittery, the Maine Young Birders Club was treated to an unexpected and thrilling discovery: a rare long-eared owl perched along the trail, marking the first such sighting at the park in over 40 years.

The fall Maine Young Birders Club outing at Fort Foster started with sunshine, a cool breeze off the water, and the usual flurry of activity from local bird species. Black-capped chickadees, Eastern bluebirds, and American goldfinches were among the first birds spotted as the group made its way toward the pavilion. However, the adventure took a dramatic turn when a keen-eyed Maine Young Birder, Ariah, spotted the owl perching just off the trail.

The group, eager not to disturb the bird, quietly observed the long-eared owl, marveling at its unbothered demeanor despite the presence of nearby squirrels and small birds.

“This was a truly special moment, and a reminder of the wonders nature has to offer, especially when you’re in the right place at the right time,” said one of the birders in the group.

This sighting of the long-eared owl is especially significant as it represents only the second recorded instance of this elusive species at Fort Foster, the last being in 1981. The sighting drew the attention of birding experts and enthusiasts hoping to catch a glimpse of this rare visitor. The bird has not been seen since the day it was discovered, making it a brief but unforgettable encounter for those lucky enough to be there.

As the birding community continues to celebrate this rare sighting, it serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving natural spaces and supporting efforts to observe wildlife in a responsible and respectful manner.

The Maine Young Birders Club is a program founded and operated by York County Audubon. For those interested in joining the club, the group offers regular events, trips and opportunities for young people to deepen their knowledge and appreciation of birds and wildlife.

For more information, visit www.maineyoungbirders.org.

Laurie Pocher is vice president of York County Audubon and is co-coordinator of the Maine Young Birders Club.

