Gulf of Maine Books will present a story hour with author Phillip Hoose at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Hoose will be reading from and talking about his new story and picture book “Claudette Colvin: I Want Freedom Now!”, which is illustrated by Bea Jackson.

“I Want Freedom Now!” is a young readers version of Phillip’s earlier book “Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice” for which he was awarded the National Book Award. This new version is a collaboration between Hoose and Claudette Colvin, the actual subject of the book. Colvin was teenage African American in Montgomery, Alabama, who thought “I wanted change, but what could I do?” Her decision not to give up her seat on a bus led to her arrest and trial before a judge. Nine months later, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat and was also arrested. These actions led to the Montgomery Bus boycott and helped to end segregation on buses in the South. As a teenager, Rosa Parks took her case to the federal court, where the judges ruled in her favor, making segregated bus seating illegal in Alabama. Six months later, the Supreme Court made it illegal across the whole country.

Told in the words of Colvin and Hoose, this heartfelt story illustrates how one simple act of courage can change the course of history.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call Gulf of Maine Books at 729-5083.

