Before it was a hit series, the British comedy “Fleabag” was a one-woman play written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also starred in the TV adaptation.

A staged version of “Fleabag” was filmed live in London’s West End theater district, and you can see a screening of it in Rockland in January.

Waller-Bridge portrays a woman living in London who runs a guinea pig cafe and moves through life with minimal filters, lots of family and friend drama, and an always amusing love life (or lack there of).

The early version of “Fleabag” was performed by Waller-Bridge in 2013 during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

“Fleabag” made its television debut in 2016 with six episodes. Another six came out in 2019.

The series won multiple awards, including six Emmys and a pair of Golden Globes.

National Theatre Live: Fleabag will be presented at 1 and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Strand Theatre in Rockland. Tickets are $15. Get them at rocklandstrand.com.

