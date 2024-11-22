Most people wait all year for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. But if the meal – or the family time – is not your thing, you have other options for eating out on Thanksgiving Day.

From Indian to Italian, Chinese, seafood and more, here’s where you can have a sit-down meal on Thursday and, if you want to, forget it’s Thanksgiving at all.

TAJ INDIAN & INDO-CHINESE CUISINE

200 Gorham Road, Suite 8, South Portland; 207-828-6677; tajofmaine.com

Taj will be open during for its normal hours with a lunch buffet and regular menu in the evening. A large crowd is anticipated, so consider a reservation.

The Indian restaurant, which recently relocated to a larger space in the Clarks Pond shopping center, will also be providing free meals for people in need for the third year. To sign up for the free meal, send an email in advance to tajholidaymeals@gmail.com.

PORTS OF ITALY 47 Commercial St., Boothbay Harbor; 207-633-1011; portsofitaly.com Find a taste of Italy in Boothbay Harbor, where the menu includes lobster-stuffed ravioli, roasted halibut and veal scallopini with mushrooms. Call or go to Resy to make a reservation. JONATHAN’S OGUNQUIT 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit; 207-646-4777; jonathansogunquit.com Jonathan’s is serving up shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half-shell and chimichurri steak tips to start, followed by lobster, grilled ribeyes and wild mushroom pappardelle. At 12:30 p.m. a jazz band will play. And if part of your party still wants the traditional stuff, there’s a Thanksgiving buffet from noon to 3 p.m. in the upstairs ballroom, by premade reservation only. GREENLEAVES CHINESE RESTAURANT ND LOUNGE 647 Route 1, York; 207-363-2025; greenleavesrestaurant.com Chinese food on Christmas is a tradition for many, but you can extend it to Thanksgiving, thanks to Greenleaves, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CHINA TASTE 1223 Washington Ave., Portland; 207-878-1388; portlandchinataste.com In addition to egg rolls, lo mein and more, this restaurant is offering a deal on gift cards, so you can get a start on your Christmas shopping. For every $50 gift card purchase, get an extra $5, and for every $100 gift card purchase, get an extra $15. You can also opt to get your food delivered.

