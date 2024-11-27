SACO – Janice Ruth Connors, 87, of Saco, passed away on Nov. 21, 2024. Janice was born in Portland, Maine on Jan. 5, 1937, a daughter of Mary Agnes McCarthy (Johnson) and Fred James Johnson.

She attended Catherine McAuley High School in Portland Maine and graduated at the top of her class. After graduating she worked as an accountant/bookkeeper for Portland Distributors.

Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following on Saturday, November 30, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Rt. 1, Scarborough.

For Janice’s full obituary please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

