Leonard Leo resides for some part of the year in Maine, yet does not reflect the current values of the majority of Maine’s population. He recently stated on NPR (Nov. 25, 2024), in reference to the incoming President: “So it’s an opportunity for the President to sort of further solidify an originalist constitutionalist approach to the law in the federal courts.”
Maine has become a state to recognize women’s, LGBTQ, immigrant, minority, etc., rights none of which are originalist ideas. It is time to help our neighbor broaden his understanding of the state.
Michael Levi
Scarborough
