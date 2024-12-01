This time of year, when night seems to fall in the middle of the afternoon, I do everything in my power not to succumb to the shadow looming over my mood. Getting out for a walk each day helps a lot, but if I can’t manage that, I make sure to leave my desk to put my face in the sun, even if for only five minutes. I plan gatherings with friends to bask in the glow of their support and conviviality, and I lean into soups, stews and simmers for nourishing meals filled with warmth and comfort.

This skillet dinner, featuring juicy chicken thighs and sautéed fennel in a lemony, spiced tomato sauce, brings a measure of that needed coziness to the table, but because its seasonings recall dishes I’ve enjoyed in Sicily and Morocco, it also conjures the sunny essence of those places.

Along with the chicken, fennel, citrus and olives – a classic Sicilian salad trio – are simmered with sautéed onion, garlic and a can of diced tomatoes to create a flavorful, saucy, vegetable-packed base. Seasoned further with earthy ground cumin, coriander and crushed red pepper, then briefly braised with the chicken until everything is tender and the flavors meld, this a quick stew reminiscent of a Moroccan tagine – saucy, aromatic and especially good served over a mound of couscous (although rice or crusty bread would also be good accompaniments).

With a finishing drizzle of olive oil, sprinkle of fresh parsley and a lemon wedge for squeezing over, it’s a cozy, bright one-pan meal that just might help keep the winter blues at bay.

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.” Learn more at www.elliekrieger.com.

Skillet Chicken with Lemon, Fennel and Olives

4 servings

Active time: 25 mins; Total time: 50 mins

In this one-pan dinner, chicken thighs are simmered in a fragrant, lemony tomato sauce, along with onion, fennel and olives. Serve over couscous or rice, or with crusty bread to sop up all the flavorful juices.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry (4 thighs)

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), halved and thinly sliced

1 medium fennel bulb (10 ounces), trimmed, halved, cored and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 (28-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes

1/3 cup pitted green olives, such as Castelvetrano, sliced

1 large lemon, halved

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Season the chicken with 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper. Have ready a large plate nearby. In a large (12- to 14-inch) skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Working in batches, if needed, add half of the chicken and cook until lightly browned, about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to the prepared plate, and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Add another 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet, followed by the onion and fennel, and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin, coriander, crushed red pepper flakes and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon of salt, and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute more.

Stir in the tomatoes with their juices, olives and the juice of half of the lemon. Return the chicken, along with any accumulated juices, to the skillet, nestling it into the tomato mixture, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the chicken is cooked through and registers 165 degrees in the thickest part of the thigh, and the sauce thickens nicely, 20 to 25 minutes.

While the chicken is simmering, cut the remaining lemon half into wedges.

Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a large platter, or divide among individual plates. Drizzle with the remaining 4 teaspoons of oil, sprinkle with the parsley and serve, with lemon wedges alongside for squeezing over.

Substitutions: Fennel >> more onion. Can’t have onion or garlic? >> Skip them, and use more fennel. Green olives >> your favorite olives (except for canned), or capers, adjusting the amount as needed. Pitting your own olives? >> You may need to roughly chop, rather than slice, them. Want more heat? >> Add more crushed red pepper flakes.

Nutrition per serving (1 thigh plus sauce): 457 calories, 22g carbohydrates, 135mg cholesterol, 29g fat, 5g fiber, 32g protein, 6g saturated fat, 549mg sodium, 10g sugar

