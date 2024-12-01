Article II of the U.S. Constitution sets forth the method of election of the president and describes the authority of the president in detail. Among the powers allocated to the president is the ability to appoint high-ranking federal officials and ”all other Officers of the United States,” but strictly subject to “the Advice and Consent of the Senate.” Senatorial approval of nominees is a vital component of our system of checks and balances, and is not to be trifled with.
There is current discussion that the Senate may declare itself to be in recess as a contrivance to circumvent the review and approval process and to appease the wishes of the president-elect. This possibility has dire consequences for the doctrine of separation of powers, which has protected us against monarchical rule since the founding of the country.
These are strange times, but I cannot imagine that the Senate would knowingly and willingly vote itself into constitutional insignificance by taking such sordid action.
Steve Moriarty
Cumberland
