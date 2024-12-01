Big surprise – Trump is up to his old tricks of bypassing security clearances for “his” people (think Tulsi Gabbard). He wants people to do whatever he asks, regardless of the laws in place. It has that dictatorial complexion that is vintage Trump. Republicans bend to his threats like grasses in the wind.

His minions have Project 2025 fantasies in mind to bring them to reality: deportation, tax breaks for the wealthiest, reduction in Social Security and Medicare benefits, bailing on international relations, making the U.S. a Christian nation.

The old Mad Magazine line comes to mind: “What, me worry?” Why should anyone have concerns about an angry old white man who expects his every wish to be realized or else.

While we have had our share of potholes on the road to democracy, we have been smart enough and committed enough to avoid the crater and washout fantasies.

Voters bought the notion of Trump being a good businessman, an amusing concept after his six bankruptcies, and penchant for threatening harm to anyone who demands compensation for services provided.

This is no superior genius at work as much as a narcissist whose lust for power and recognition supersedes his love of country. He can wrap his arms around the flag at a rally, but is not wrapping his arms around the people flipping burgers at McDonald’s or the garbage truck drivers.

David Hyde

Pownal

Copy the Story Link