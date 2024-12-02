When chocolate, graham crackers, marshmallows and fire get together, something delicious happens.
Friends of Congress Square Park agrees and recently announced the return of its S’mores Nights.
S’mores Night happens every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. in Congress Square Park in Portland (at the intersection of Congress and High streets).
Gather one and all to partake of free s’mores around fire pits. All of the ingredients will be provided.
If you can swing it, a $5 donation will help the nonprofit Friends of Congress Square Park keep the centrally located urban spot bustling with activities all year long.
A guest vendor will be on site every week selling hot beverages, and other activities each week may include mini-markets, live music and shadow puppet shows from Mayo Street Arts.
S’mores Nights are every Thursday, from now through February. For more information, head to congresssquarepark.org.
