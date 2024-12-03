To those who rejected Trump’s victory, I say:

• The people of this nation have spoken loud and clear.

• We reject radical left policy.

• We don’t want open borders, but welcome those who enter legally.

• We are not confused by gender identity. We were born male or female. If there is any confusion, check your biological birth certificate.

• We don’t want less police. We need more.

• We don’t need mandated electric vehicles. We have plenty of oil to drill, and natural gas for our needs.

• We believe prayer should be back in our schools.

• We believe this nation was founded by imperfect men, who were led by a just and holy God, who gave them His wisdom to write our Constitution.

Even many formerly Democrat states had a big swing toward Trump. This might be a good time for people to rethink their policies.

While Trump is a coarse and abrasive man at times, I would like to point out that God has used many such men throughout history to lead nations. One that comes to mind is Cyrus in the Old Testament, who God used to help Israel rebuild their ruined city, even though he was an unbeliever. Trump has publicly stated his belief in God.

Robert Stinson

Portland

