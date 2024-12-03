Two newcomers and one returning member took the oath of office for the Portland Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night.

Maya Lena, Ali Ali and Abusana “Micky” Bondo were sworn in during a ceremony at Casco Bay High School.

Lena, a substitute teacher, beat out businessman John Rousseau for the at-large seat with 71% of the vote to his 29%. Newcomer Ali ran unopposed for the District 2 seat, and current Vice Chair Bondo ran unopposed for the District 1 seat.

The swearing in included multiple performances by the Portland High School Orchestra, remarks about outgoing board members and goodbyes from those members: Emily Figdor, Nyalat Biliew and Benjamin Grant.

Once new members were sworn in, the board officially confirmed Chair Sarah Lentz and Vice Chair Bondo to continue in their positions. Lentz and Bondo received unanimous support in an informal straw poll at the last board meeting.

Figdor, who previously chaired the school board, reviewed her proudest accomplishments and some disappointments in an emotional speech.

“Tonight I turn the page on 10 years of work to better fund our schools and to start to transform Portland Public Schools into an anti-racist school district,” she said. “I’m very proud of the work I led and helped accomplish.”

Biliew described her time on the board as a learning experience and thanked teachers and staff.

“I’m just grateful to be a part of a community that has allowed me to grow and has allowed me to use my experiences as an opportunity to be a resource to the community,” Biliew said.

The board also has a newly vacant seat, the one previously held by Grant, who won a city council seat in November and resigned his school board position Monday.

“I have just demonstrated by running a campaign that explicitly embraced support for our schools that the people of this city deeply value public education, and they are ready and eager to be galvanized by improving our schools,” Grant said in his goodbye remarks. “So be purpose–driven in this work.”

The city clerk is recommending that a special election to fill Grant’s seat be held in June, coinciding with the school budget vote. The city council will vote on initiating the special election at its Dec. 16 meeting.

The board also said goodbye to two student representatives, Anya Heiden and Charlotte McDonald, and swore in four new ones: Mina Fitzgerald from Portland High School, Caroline O’Brien from PATHS, Zachary Lee from Deering High School and Rosie Zigler from Casco Bay High School.

