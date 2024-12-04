Bath is receiving a message of hope from a well-known Maine painter, printmaker and sculptor.
One of Charlie Hewitt’s renowned “Hopeful” signs will be installed at the Bath Police Department. A dedication ceremony is set for 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, featuring remarks from Hewitt, Bath Deputy Chief Michelle Small and local leaders.
“We believe in a community policing approach built upon community service, integrity and professionalism,” Small said. “Hope is the most powerful thing we can offer one another.”
Hewitt is a Maine native and nationally recognized artist who created the “Hopeful” sign series to inspire optimism and collective action in times of uncertainty.
Hewitt was born in Lewiston, and his art is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of New England. The Hopeful sign became one of his most celebrated projects. The signs are part of “The Hopeful Project,” which began in 2019 and has spread across seven states. The sign also appeared at the end of President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inauguration in 2021.
